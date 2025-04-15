CMA CGM Takes Delivery of Largest Dual-Fuel LNG Container Ship

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), has delivered the ultra-large 23,876 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship CMA CGM Seine.

The vessel is the world's first ultra-large dual-fuel container ship, and it can hold 18,600 cubic metres of LNG in a Mark III membrane tank which enables it to sail nearly 20,000 nautical miles.

The vessel is 399 meters long and 61.3 meters wide. It can accommodate up to 2,200 standard refrigerated containers.

Seine is the first of four such vessels ordered by CMA CGM. It will operate on a Far East-Europe route from April 18.

To date, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has delivered 17 container ships to CMA CGM Group, including 12 dual-fuel vessels.



