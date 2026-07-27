CMT Launches Engine Pressure Drop Tester for Ship Operators

Germany's CM Technologies (CMT) has launched a compact pressure drop testing instrument designed to help ship operators detect cylinder pressure leaks early, enabling them to address engine wear before it leads to higher fuel consumption, costly repairs and vessel downtime.

The Pressure Drop Test Instrument (PDTI) measures pressure loss in diesel engine cylinders during the compression process, helping engineers identify issues such as worn piston rings, cylinder liner wear or leakage from air inlet and exhaust valves.

The instrument introduces pressurized air into the combustion chamber through the engine indicator valve before measuring pressure decay over a defined period. By comparing pressure loss across individual cylinders, engineers can identify abnormal leakage that may indicate developing mechanical problems requiring further inspection.

“Any loss of cylinder pressure also represents a loss of energy that would otherwise act on the piston during combustion. As a result, an engine will require more fuel to compensate for the reduced pressure and maintain the required power output.

“Checking whether a cylinder is losing pressure should be a standard test, but there are relatively few dedicated instruments available. Some crews have developed their own rudimentary tests, which may work, but do not provide a uniform solution across a fleet. Customers approached us because they wanted a simple, standardised instrument capable of more consistent results,” said David Fuhlbrügge, Managing Director of CMT.

CMT said acceptable pressure loss varies by engine type, but comparing pressure decay between cylinders provides a practical way to identify abnormalities associated with piston-ring deterioration, cylinder liner condition or leaking valves

The PDTI is manufactured using additive manufacturing, with stainless-steel powder formed layer by layer through a specialised 3D-printing process, allowing complex internal flow paths while maintaining the instrument's structural integrity.

“Pressure leakage is easy to overlook, but it can be an early indication that the engine is beginning to deteriorate. A simple comparison of pressure decay between cylinders will help saving fuel and give engineers useful information before it becomes a costly problem,” Fuhlbrügge added.