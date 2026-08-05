CNOOC's LNG Vessel Named Greenergy River

Yesterday HUAJING LNG TRANSPORT PTE. LTD. (HLT), a joint venture company in which NYK participates, held a naming ceremony for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for the CNOOC Group, a Chinese state-owned energy company.

The ceremony took place at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in China, where the vessel is being built, and the ship was named “GREENERGY RIVER.” The ceremony was attended by NYK Senior Managing Executive Officer Hironobu Watanabe and other related parties.

HLT is a joint venture company comprising NYK; CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading & Marketing Pte. Ltd. (CNOOC SG), a subsidiary of the CNOOC Group; CETS Investment Management (HK) Co., Ltd. (CETS); and CMES LNG Project 4 Company Limited, a subsidiary of China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (CMES), a major Chinese shipping company.

GREENERGY RIVER is the first of a series of six LNG carriers that HLT will deploy for CNOOC SG under this project. It is also the first China-built LNG carrier involving NYK to be deployed under a long-term charter contract with a Chinese customer. From August, the ship is scheduled to transport LNG procured by the CNOOC Group from suppliers worldwide primarily to China. The vessel will be managed by OPearl LNG Ship Management Company Limited, a ship-management company established jointly by NYK, CMES, and CETS.

The ship is equipped with a highly fuel-efficient, state-of-the-art dual-fuel engine that uses fuel oil and boil-off gas (LNG vaporized in cargo tanks during navigation) as fuel. This system enable efficient navigation, contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and help lower the ship’s environmental impact.





Vessel Particulars

Cargo capacity: approx. 174,000 m3

Length: approx. 299m

Beam: 46.4m

Main engine: X-DF 2.1 iCER (dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine)

Builder: Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.