Coast Guard Announces Passing of Petty Officer Tyler Jaggers

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers, an aviation survival technician assigned to Air Station Astoria, Oregon, passed away the evening of March 5, 2026, as a result of critical injuries suffered during the rescue of a distressed mariner from a commercial ship offshore of Oregon on February 27.

As part of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria, Jaggers was injured while responding to a medical emergency aboard the commercial motor vessel Momi Arrow, located approximately 120 nautical miles west of Cape Flattery, Washington.

Following the incident, Jaggers was transported to Victoria General Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, for initial treatment. He was subsequently transferred to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington.

During a ceremony attended by his family and fellow crew members from Air Station Astoria, the Coast Guard recognized Jaggers’ remarkable courage by meritorious advancement to Petty Officer Second Class and award of the Distinguished Flying Cross, one of the highest military awards for heroism during aerial flight. He succumbed to his injuries and passed away shortly after.

“Aviation Survival Technician Jaggers represented the very best of our Service and the Aviation Rescue Swimmer community,” said Admiral Kevin Lunday, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. “He demonstrated extraordinary heroism in the face of danger, upholding the highest standards of courage and excellence for Coast Guard operations. We honor his selfless actions and unwavering devotion to our highest calling: to save others. His family has our deepest condolences and steadfast support, and we continue to honor their privacy during this very difficult time.”

Jaggers joined the Coast Guard in January 2022 and served at Air Station Astoria since April 2024. He had previously been recognized for superior performance by the Secretary of Homeland Security while assigned as a crew member aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare during operations in the Caribbean Sea.

The Coast Guard is conducting an investigation into the cause of AST2 Jaggers’s injuries during the rescue and will release additional information as it becomes available.



