The U.S. Coast Guard awarded a $155 million contract to The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., of Greenbelt, Maryland, to construct a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics facility at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The contract, awarded Nov. 16, is one month ahead of schedule and supports the Coast Guard’s ongoing effort to modernize Academy facilities and prepare future officers for service in a technologically advanced maritime environment.

The approximately 120,000 square-foot facility, commonly known as STEM West, will include laboratories, classrooms and design spaces supporting the Academy’s engineering curriculum. It will serve as the future home of the Coast Guard’s chemistry; naval architecture and marine engineering; and civil and environmental engineering programs.

The accelerated design-build-to-budget contract will incorporate stakeholder input as the final design is completed. Construction is expected to conclude in spring 2030.

The STEM West award also marks a Coast Guard-wide milestone. The service has now obligated $20 billion of the nearly $25 billion in funding provided through the Working Families Tax Cuts Act.

Separately, the Coast Guard awarded a $29.3 million contract Sept. 29 to Healtheon Inc., of New Orleans, to repair, renovate and reconfigure Waesche Hall. Funded through the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, the project is expected to be completed in May 2029.

The Waesche Hall project will modernize approximately 40,000 square feet of the building’s 60,000-square-foot footprint. Planned work includes repairs to bathrooms, faculty offices, classrooms, high-density bookshelves and Admissions Department spaces. The project also includes reconfiguring the first-floor museum exhibit area to accommodate a projection screen and temporary foldable assembly seating.

On the second floor, the renovation will add three classrooms, library space, offices and academic department spaces. The improvements will enhance areas used by cadets for collaboration and study, including dedicated space for teaching and learning.

The projects are part of a broader Academy modernization effort that includes construction of a new aquatics center and parking garage, as well as improvements to cadet living conditions in Chase Hall. In August, the Coast Guard awarded a $51 million contract to renovate Chase Hall Annex A.

Founded in 1876, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy is one of five federal service academies. Each year, approximately 200 graduates are commissioned as Coast Guard officers and begin serving in America’s multi-mission maritime military force.