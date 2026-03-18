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Coast Guard Carries Out Medevac from Container Ship off Cork Coast

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 18, 2026

Credit: Department of Transport

Credit: Department of Transport

The Coast Guard have completed the urgent medical evacuation of a crew member from a container ship, the Eagle 2, which was 110 nautical miles south west of Castletownbere, Co. Cork. The medevac took place earlier today at 4.30pm. 

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated the medevac tasking the Coast Guard helicopter R115 and fixed-wing R120F. Sea conditions were reported as challenging. The casualty was transferred to the National Ambulance Service just before 6pm.  

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