Marine Link
Monday, March 20, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Coast Guard Helicopter Airlifts Injured Worker from BP's Atlantis Platform

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 20, 2023

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk lands on BP's oil platform Atlantis for a medevac, approximately 130 miles offshore from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, March 17, 2023. The patient had a reported eye injury and was brought to University Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk lands on BP's oil platform Atlantis for a medevac, approximately 130 miles offshore from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, March 17, 2023. The patient had a reported eye injury and was brought to University Medical Center in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old man from BP's Atlantis offshore platform Friday, about 130 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 5:40 p.m. from a medic aboard the Atlantis requesting assistance to medevac a crewmember aboard the platform with an injury to his eye.

Watchstanders coordinated the launches of a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist, Coast Guard said.

The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the platform, embarked the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition, Coast Guard said Friday.


Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

Crandall Dry Dock Engineers, Inc Is Up for Sale
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dredge Firms Focus on Sustainability as ESG Issues Climb Agenda

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week