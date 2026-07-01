Coast Guard Issues Notice on Unmanned Vessels

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) identified multiple unmanned maritime system (UMS) operations occurring within and near major West Coast port approaches without prior coordination with cognizant Captains of the Port (COTP). The lack of advance notification reduces maritime domain awareness and limits the USCG’s ability to effectively assess operational risk, support safe vessel movement, and protect the Marine Transportation System (MTS).

UMS, including remotely operated and autonomous vessels, are rapidly advancing in capability, complexity, and operational presence throughout the MTS. When these operations are not coordinated with the appropriate local COTP, they may introduce navigation, communication,

and operational risks that could constitute a hazardous condition within the MTS.

The USCG supports the safe, secure, and responsible development and integration of unmanned and autonomous systems into the MTS. Early coordination, operational transparency, and shared maritime domain awareness are essential to ensuring these operations are conducted safely and do not adversely impact port safety, security, or the flow of maritime commerce.

The Coast Guard strongly recommends that UMS operators: