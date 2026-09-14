Coast Guard Launches Navita Merchant Mariner Credentialing System

The United States Coast Guard announced the initial release of Navita, a new digital platform designed to streamline the application and issuance of merchant mariner credentials.

The Latin word for “sailor,” Navita (pronounced “Nā·vï·ta”) will reduce paper-based applications and manual processing by providing a simplified electronic application. The new process will reduce common errors and improve transparency of the mariner credentialing process.

Current and upcoming Navita features include:

A guided application that flags missing information in real time to prevent incomplete submissions;

Automated fee calculation to assure correct payments;

Integration with Pay.gov to streamline payments;

Online submission of course completion records for training verification;

Electronic sea service record submission.

Navita is part of the Coast Guard’s greater effort to improve information gathering and sharing via the Service’s Digital Transformation Strategy, a roadmap to strengthen readiness and empower the workforce through new technology.

Mariners can create user profiles, submit credentialing applications and supporting documents, and learn more about Navita at the National Maritime Center website.