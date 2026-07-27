Coast Guard Seizes Marijuana Off the Caribbean

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew seized approximately 2,380 pounds of presumptive marijuana worth an estimate of $2.8 million, Saturday, following an interdiction of a suspected drug-smuggling vessel approximately 80 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas.

In coordination with the Bahamian government and with logistical support from U.S. Coast Guard Homeland Security Cutter-Ocean, Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force crews boarded the suspected drug-smuggling vessel and discovered 97 bales of suspected marijuana. The three people on the vessel and the narcotics were transferred to RBDF for further prosecution.

“This interdiction highlights the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to combating transnational organized crime in the region,” said Lt. Peter Fager, commanding officer, USCGC Charles Sexton. “Working together, we continue to disrupt illicit trafficking and protect the security and stability of our maritime borders.”

The HSC-Ocean initiative augments the Coast Guard’s existing fleet, enhancing the Service’s ability to control, secure and defend U.S. borders and maritime approaches. The initiative is designed to provide a rapid, adaptable and effective way to deliver logistics support to high-demand, multi-mission cutters, such as the fast response cutter fleet. By delivering supplies and personnel directly to cutters underway, the vessel keeps Coast Guard assets on station longer and focused on mission execution.



