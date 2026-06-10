COC Boosts Offshore Capabilities with Newbuild AHTS Vessel

Caspian Offshore Construction (COC) has acquired an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel from Sinopacific Engineering & Contracting (SPEC), marking the first vessel in the SPA90 series to join the Kazakh offshore marine service provider's fleet.

The shipbuilding contract was signed on April 30, 2026, at Siying Shipyard, where the vessel is under construction. A launching ceremony for the vessel was held on May 20.

Named Caspian Yili, the vessel is the first of its kind in COC's fleet and will be the company's largest vessel to date. The SPA90 design features 90 tonnes of bollard pull, DP2 capability and diesel-electric propulsion.

Designed for offshore operations, the vessel is expected to support towing, anchor handling, field support, subsea operations and offshore construction activities.

The acquisition forms part of COC's strategy to invest in offshore marine assets and expand its presence in international offshore markets.

“The acquisition of the first SPA90 AHTS vessel is an important milestone in the continued development of our organization. This vessel takes COC to a new level of operation, offering additional flexibility and capability to support complex offshore operations, providing us with new market opportunities but also demanding greater degree of responsibility and expertise.

“This speculative acquisition would not have happened without great support and cooperation we have received from both SPEC and MB Shipbrokers. We shall now look forward to engaging with reputable client to charter our Caspian Yili, which I am sure will make our journey of reaching maritime industry new heights even more exciting,” said Dauren Madin, CEO of COC.

The vessel is scheduled to join COC's fleet following delivery and deployment preparations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Established in 2003, COC operates a fleet of around 30 vessels, including icebreakers, diving support vessels, tugboats, crew boats, survey vessels, multicats, flotels, barges and hovercraft, supporting offshore energy projects in the Caspian Sea and Middle East regions.