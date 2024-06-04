Marine Link
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Cocaine Seized from Container at Port of Gemlik

June 4, 2024

© tuastockphoto / Adobe Stock

Turkish authorities seized 373 kilograms (822 lb) of cocaine shipped from Latin America and hidden in a container at the Turkish port of Gemlik, detaining nine suspects, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

The minister said on X that the operation against a criminal group trafficking drugs, "Operation Narco-Steel-20", was carried out in Istanbul and the northwestern city of Bursa.


(Reuters - Reporting by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Daren Butler)