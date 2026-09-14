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Monday, September 14, 2026

COLI Antwerp Completes Four Cargo Shipments in Across Eight Countries

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 14, 2026

© COLI Group

© COLI Group

Starting in February and continuing into September 2026, the Antwerp office of COLI Group completed four project cargo shipments for their clients, end-clients, suppliers and partners in eight countries, including a used mobile crane, an industrial compressor, a metro railcar and a set of 90-tonne generators.

The projects were as follows:

  • COLI Antwerp moved a used Liebherr mobile crane from the Dutch village of Geertruidenberg, the Netherlands, to the port of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, for onward delivery to a mining site inland together with their trusted partners.
  • A single Atlas Copco compressor was booked as flatrack cargo, but its weight and size exceeded what standard road equipment could carry. To ensure safe transport, COLI's Antwerp team arranged a special truck to lift and load it at the collection site and arranged for a specialist supplier to carry out Lashing, Securing and Dunnage (LSD) and fit the protective tarpaulin. The unit then travelled to the port of Antwerp as an escorted abnormal load; and from there to the port of Antofagasta.
  • COLI shipped a metro railcar from Brazil to the railway test Centre at Petite-Forêt near Valenciennes, France, one of only a handful of facilities worldwide able to run the required trials.
  • The fourth shipment carried heavy generator sets of 90 tonnes each, together with their specific lifting gear and additional 30 t alternators, from Bergen (Norway), to Abidjan (Ivory Coast). COLI arranged the ocean transport, including chartering a breakbulk vessel and handling the vessel's agency. The units were loaded directly on MAFI-trailers. Lashing, seafastening, marine surveys, port agency etc. were all handled in-house.
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