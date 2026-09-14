COLI Antwerp Completes Four Cargo Shipments in Across Eight Countries
Starting in February and continuing into September 2026, the Antwerp office of COLI Group completed four project cargo shipments for their clients, end-clients, suppliers and partners in eight countries, including a used mobile crane, an industrial compressor, a metro railcar and a set of 90-tonne generators.
The projects were as follows:
- COLI Antwerp moved a used Liebherr mobile crane from the Dutch village of Geertruidenberg, the Netherlands, to the port of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, for onward delivery to a mining site inland together with their trusted partners.
- A single Atlas Copco compressor was booked as flatrack cargo, but its weight and size exceeded what standard road equipment could carry. To ensure safe transport, COLI's Antwerp team arranged a special truck to lift and load it at the collection site and arranged for a specialist supplier to carry out Lashing, Securing and Dunnage (LSD) and fit the protective tarpaulin. The unit then travelled to the port of Antwerp as an escorted abnormal load; and from there to the port of Antofagasta.
- COLI shipped a metro railcar from Brazil to the railway test Centre at Petite-Forêt near Valenciennes, France, one of only a handful of facilities worldwide able to run the required trials.
- The fourth shipment carried heavy generator sets of 90 tonnes each, together with their specific lifting gear and additional 30 t alternators, from Bergen (Norway), to Abidjan (Ivory Coast). COLI arranged the ocean transport, including chartering a breakbulk vessel and handling the vessel's agency. The units were loaded directly on MAFI-trailers. Lashing, seafastening, marine surveys, port agency etc. were all handled in-house.