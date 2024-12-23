Colombian PES Frigate Deal Announced

Damen Naval signed a contract with Nevesbu for the platform engineering scope of the Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES) frigate for Colombia.

This scope includes both basic engineering and detailed engineering. The collaboration highlights the strength of the Damen Shipyards Group, with Damen Naval and Nevesbu joining forces as sister companies within the organization.

Based on Damen Naval’s SIGMA 10514 series, the PES frigate is designed to combine versatility and combat capability while being tailored to meet Colombia’s specific requirements. This partnership allows Damen Naval to enable COTECMAR, Colombia’s leading shipyard in Cartagena, to construct a frigate locally for the first time.

Nevesbu is a specialised naval architect and platform systems integrator, brings extensive experience in supporting Damen Naval projects.

The first PES frigate is scheduled for for delivery in 2030.

PES team with Nevesbu Platform Engineering and Damen Naval Procurement

Photo credit: Damen Naval