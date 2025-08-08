Marine Link
Colonna’s Shipyard: Forged in Steel, Anchored in Legacy

August 8, 2025

Listen to the full Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast featuring Randall Crutchfield, Chairman & CEO, Colonna’s Shipyard, the fifth-generation, family leader of this medium-sized shipbuilder. Founded in 1875 with a $2,000 loan from his brother, 26-year-old ship carpenter Charles J. Colonna, created a company that has not only withstood the test of time, but today stands ready as a multi-faceted ‘blue collar industrial complex’ to help in the effort to effectively rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding base, and more specifically to help rebuild the U.S. Navy and U.S. government-owned fleet of ships.

