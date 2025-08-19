Columbia Group Asia CEO Refutes Claims of Lower Standards in Asian shipping

Demetris Chrysostomou, CEO of Columbia Group Asia Region, has strongly rejected suggestions that Asian shipowners are falling behind their European and American counterparts when it comes to operational standards, describing such claims as outdated and misleading.

Speaking in response to growing industry commentary around regional divides in shipping performance, Chrysostomou pointed to the operational strength and commitment to safety of Asia’s leading maritime nations.

“When we look at the leading shipowning nations in Asia such as Japan, South Korea and China, it becomes clear that safety, quality and high performance are firmly embedded in the way these owners operate. Japanese and Korean shipowners have long been synonymous with rigorous standards, placing operational excellence and safety at the core of their philosophies.”

Chrysostomou also highlighted China’s transformation into the world’s largest shipowning nation and its ongoing drive to exceed international benchmarks: “China has made enormous strides in adopting international standards, driven not only by global competitiveness but also by forward-looking local regulation and a growing embrace of maritime technology.

“Chinese owners know that to compete on a global scale, they must meet and often exceed the standards expected by the global shipping industry.”

While acknowledging that some developing nations in Asia are still progressing in terms of regional vessel operations, Chrysostomou emphasized that vessels trading globally from these countries must and do meet international compliance requirements.

“We are seeing the rise of reputable, forward-looking shipowning companies across the region, including in emerging economies. These companies are benchmarking themselves against the best in the business. As their economies develop, their maritime players are becoming more sophisticated, more tech savvy and more committed to responsible and safe ship management.”

Far from being a concern, Chrysostomou believes the global shipping community should be looking to Asia for leadership and innovation. “The industry should be watching Asia closely, not out of concern, but out of recognition that this region is quickly becoming a powerhouse of maritime innovation and resilience.”

Looking ahead, Chrysostomou identified the integration of digital technology as the single greatest disruptor to ship management in Asia by 2030.

“We often talk about digital transformation in terms of dashboards, sensors and analytics, but the real disruptor is not the technology itself. It is how organizations adapt their mindset and structure to use that technology meaningfully,” he said.

“By 2030, the most successful ship managers will be those who master the intersection of digital tools and human capital. This means reshaping internal workflows, building digital literacy among crews and shore-based teams, and embedding predictive intelligence into daily operations.”

He called on the industry to be proactive in preparing for change: “Asia’s ship management sector is well positioned to lead this transformation, particularly because many companies here are younger, more agile and less tied to legacy infrastructure. To capitalize on this opportunity, we must prepare our people, not just our platforms.”



