BIMCO Appoints Head of Communications

World’s largest international shipping association BIMCO has appointed Rasmus Nord Jørgensen as its new Director of Communications to develop the organisation’s communication strategy and increase BIMCO’s media profile.

Angus Frew, Secretary General and CEO at BIMCO said : This is an important appointment reflecting our desire to significantly increase BIMCO’s communications activity. It is vital that our members, who are spread around the world in 120 countries are fully aware of the many services we offer and, as the world’s largest international shipping association, we would like to ensure that BIMCO has a stronger voice in the wider maritime conversation."

"BIMCO’s staff are leading industry subject experts on all aspects of the maritime sector, we want to share their industry analysis and perspectives and engage better with a wider audience. Rasmus brings a lot of specialist experience and knows the maritime world well from his time with Maersk Group, we look forward to welcoming him to the team."

Rasmus Nord Jørgensen is an experienced international maritime communications professional.

He has a BA in Journalism from the Danish School of Journalism and was part of the global communications team at A.P Moller-Maersk, with a particular focus on the developing growth markets of Latin America and Africa. He also previously worked for Reuters

Rasmus Nord Jørgensen takes up his new role on Wednesday 1 November 2017.