Sanmar Completes Six Vessel Order for Svitzer

The delivery of Svitzer Avon to the Port of Bristol in the U.K. signals the completion of Sanmar's six boat build contract as part of Svitzer's tugboat replenishment program known as the Silver Bullet Project.

The conclusion of this order brings the collaboration between the Turkish tug builder and Canadian tug design specialist Robert Allan Limited (RAL) to a number in excess of 150 vessels.

All six of Svitzer’s new high performance tugboats are RAL designed RAstar 2800 E designs designated by the builder as the Sanmar Terminal Class measuring 28.2m x 12.6m. Each has a bollard pull in excess of 70 metric tons derived from a propulsion plant comprising a pair of MTU 16V4000 M63 diesel engines, each rated 2,000 kW at 1,800 rpm, and each driving a Schottel SRP 460 fixed pitch Rudderpropeller unit in ASD configuration. However, a number of modifications to the standard class were incorporated to meet this customer’s operational needs and other preferences and have been ABS classed with Towing Vessel and FIFI1 notations.

As the final boat of the sextet left the custom built Turkish shipyard, Sanmar managing director, Cem Seven, commented that his company enjoyed working with discerning customers such as Svitzer. “Furthermore we are continuing this successful relationship with an additional order in build for four slightly larger, more powerful ASDs for a Svitzer operation in Morocco.”

This latest contract will bring the total number of tugs delivered by Sanmar to this customer to a total of 19.