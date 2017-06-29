Concordia Charters Out P-MAX Tanker

Concordia Maritime said it has signed a contract to charter out the P-MAX tanker Stena Paris to “one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies.” The contract is for one year, with an option for a further year, and runs from July 2017 to July 2018.

The P-MAX vessel Stena Paris has been used by the same customer since 2013 for consecutive transportation of refined petroleum products, mainly in the Asia Pacific region.

Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime, said, “With the arrangement, we create benefits for both parties. Our customer has a specific transport need for which the large load capacity of the P-MAX concept is well suited. For our part, the contract means that we secure employment for the vessel for a further year at a fixed rate. This is fully in line with our aim to concentrate employment on niche trades where the P-MAX vessels’ unique properties are most beneficial. And given the challenging market conditions at the moment, we are pleased with the level of the contract.”