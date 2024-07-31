Concordia Damen Books River Cruise Ship Order from Swiss Operator

Concordia Damen has secured a contract with an undisclosed Swiss luxury river cruise operator to deliver its River Cruise 135 vessel.

The new ship will have hybrid propulsion for reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions, high insulation, laser-controlled ventilation, and environmentally friendly materials are used for the outfitting, to name but a few features.

“We are excited to partner with this leading Swiss operator to deliver our innovative River Cruise 135. One of the features I personally like best is the fact that we’ve integrated solar panels in the railing, which are instrumental in charging the battery system.

“Another one is that we’ve proven that this design needs significantly less power to sail under normal circumstances – a real fuel- and cost saver,” said Johan Muilenburg, Project Manager at Concordia Damen.