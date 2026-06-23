Concordia Damen Delivers Century Star Cruise Ship, First for the European Market

Dutch specialized shipbuilder Concordia Damen has delivered the Century Star to Century Cruises. The vessel is the first river cruise ship that the China-based cruise line has had built specifically for the European market and marks the start of a series of three sister ships. The Century Star will sail on the Danube from September 2026, with itineraries on the Rhine to follow at a later date.

The vessel was built in collaboration with United Waterways, which assists Century Cruises in adapting to European operational standards, including regulations, safety management, crew and hospitality. The Century Star is based on Concordia Damen's in-house designed CDS River Cruise 135 design and can accommodate 174 guests in 78 cabins. Several vessels based on this design have now been built.

The ship is powered by a hybrid propulsion system and has a hull made from recycled steel. The interior combines elements inspired by European river destinations with references to the brand's Asian heritage, with the aim of blending Eastern hospitality with the quality standards expected by European travelers.

For Century Cruises, the Century Star forms the basis for a long-term presence in the European river cruise market. The second vessel in the series of three is expected to be delivered by Concordia Damen in August 2026.