Connecticut Maritime Association Announces Renaming of Award to Honor Jim Lawrence

The Connecticut Maritime Association (CMA) announced that its most prestigious honor, The Commodore Award, has been renamed The Jim Lawrence Commodore Award, effective immediately. This change commemorates the extraordinary life and lasting legacy of Jim Lawrence, who passed away on June 1, 2025, after a distinguished career spanning more than four decades in the maritime industry.

Jim Lawrence's vision and dedication fundamentally shaped the modern maritime industry landscape. As the driving force behind the Connecticut Maritime Association for over 30 years, Lawrence elevated the organization from modest monthly luncheons to hosting one of the world's premier international maritime conferences and exhibitions. His leadership transformed the CMA Shipping Conference into North America's most significant gathering of maritime professionals.

Lawrence's influence extended far beyond the CMA. As founder and chairman of Marine Money, he built a global ship finance and maritime investment journal that expanded into worldwide conferences. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found MTI Network in 1990, which became the leading crisis communications and incident response company serving the maritime, energy, offshore, and transportation industries.

Throughout his career, Lawrence championed the maritime industry's evolution and growth. He brought together diverse stakeholders – from bunker brokers and tugboat operators to lawyers, underwriters, ship owners, brokers, managers, shippers, and merchants. His ability to unite different sectors created opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

In recent years, Lawrence became deeply involved in sustainability initiatives, bringing visions of financial incentives to reduce emissions to the forefront of maritime discussions. His forward-thinking approach helped position the industry for environmental transformation while maintaining economic vitality.

The inaugural presentation of The Jim Lawrence Commodore Award will take place during the 2026 CMA Shipping Conference, scheduled for March 10-12, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Stamford, Connecticut. The award ceremony will serve as both a celebration of the recipient's achievements and a tribute to Jim Lawrence's enduring influence on the maritime industry.