Connectivity, Content and Crew Welfare

Crew welfare is a central theme to most if not all shipowner agendas, as recruiting and retaining seafarers remains historically challenging. As today’s crews are increasingly ‘digital age natives’, the question now turns from simple connectivity to quality content that now only help to keep seafarers entertained, but connected too to their shipmates. Jamie Airs, Global Content Sales Manager, KVH Industries, talks through the challenges as well as the multitude of solutions from KVH that are built to keep ship crews connected, built to give shipowners a leg up in recruitment and retention, and built to help minimize ever present cyber security threats.