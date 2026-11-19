Grain exports through Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta rose by double digits in the first 10 months of the year, the port authority said, helped by a good harvest, strong demand and Ukrainian exports passing through the port.

The Constanta port authority told Reuters the total volume of goods shipped through the port by end-October stood at 59.0 million tons, up 3.5% on the year.

Grain exports through the port, one of the largest in the European Union, totaled 18.5 million tons, up 17.1% on the year.

Ukrainian grain exports through Constanta jumped to 1.65 million tons compared with 321,000 tons in the first 10 months of 2025 as Kyiv sought alternative routes due to Russian attacks on its own seaports.

The near five-year war between Russia and Ukraine has spilled over into the Black Sea, with some 15 merchant vessels hit over the past six weeks off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. Romania has said it is a target of Russia's hybrid war, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

The escalating maritime war off the coasts of European Union and NATO members Romania and Bulgaria is creating a major challenge for NATO, intelligence experts have said.

The strikes focused mainly on ships headed to and from Romania's Sulina Canal, which links the Danube River to the Black Sea and is the primary export route for Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters.

Constanta has not been targeted despite the recent attacks.

The port data does not include volumes handled through smaller Romanian ports and direct exports by rail and road.

Romania is one of the EU's biggest grain exporters and Constanta also handles flows from landlocked neighbours including Serbia, Hungary and Moldova.

To reflect rising Black Sea grain trade, Euronext said earlier this month it will launch Black Sea wheat and corn futures next year with physical delivery to the port of Constanta.

"From an operational perspective Constanta does not have a problem; the grain terminals are moving well," Cezar Gheorghe of Romanian grain market consultancy AGRIColumn told Reuters.

Gheorghe, who worked with Euronext to set up the futures service, said logistics costs had increased because of higher fuel prices stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, as well as railroad bottlenecks because of Romanian infrastructure works and a shortage of locomotives.

He said a good harvest in Romania, strong demand and relatively good sea transport costs for Constanta helped boost exports.

(Reuters)