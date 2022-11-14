Construction Begins for American Cruise Lines' Third Project Blue Vessel

American Cruise Lines announced on Monday that Salisbury, Md. shipbuilder Chesapeake Shipbuilding has began building American Liberty, the third new Coastal Cat in the company’s Project Blue series. The newbuild is scheduled to enter service in May 2024.

First announced in January 2022, the Project Blue series is a set of 12 small ships designed to cover almost any domestic U.S. cruise itinerary. The first two ships in the series, American Eagle and American Glory are scheduled to begin sailing in 2023.

The 105-guest American Liberty is built for coastal operation and features a similar hull design as the company’s previously announced Coastal Cats.

American Liberty and the ongoing series of Coastal Cats will feature many amenities including 56 staterooms and suites, each with a real private balcony, spacious lounges and multiple dining venues, ACL said. The ship’s catamaran hull form also allows for a wide activity platform at the stern, equipped with kayaks and a large tender for in-depth adventure directly from the ship, the company added.

American Cruise Lines said it has grown substantially since the pandemic. In just the past five years, the company has more than doubled its fleet by introducing its modern series of American Riverboats.