Construction Underway for Singapore Majestic Fast Ferry

Construction is underway on a next-generation 39-meter passenger ferry Incat Crowther has designed for Singapore’s Majestic Fast Ferry.

The new ferry builds on the successful first and second-generation 39-meter ferry platforms Incat Crowther has designed for the same operator.

The ferry incorporates a number of refinements developed in consultation with Majestic Fast Ferry and Indonesian shipyard PT Cahaya Samudra.

Optimised performance and weight reduction were key design drivers, achieved through a new raked bow form and greater use of lightweight materials throughout. The vessel's structure has also been simplified by expanding the use of extruded aluminium sections, helping to reduce the vessel’s weight and streamline build time.

Up to 20 third-generation vessels are expected to be built as part of the project, with construction on the first vessel expected to be complete by 2027.

Designed to transport 312 passengers, the new vessel is capable of speeds up to 32.5 knots, an improvement on previous 39-metre platforms. The vessel includes spacious seating and additional luggage storage options. The vessel’s main deck also includes a VIP seating area, five bathrooms – including one wheelchair accessible bathroom – and a kiosk.

The commissioning of the ferry continues the long-standing and successful partnership between Majestic Fast Ferry and Incat Crowther. The Singaporean operator has previously commissioned Incat Crowther to design a range of first and second generation 29-meter, 33-meter, 39-meter and 42-meter ferries.



