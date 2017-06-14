Denmark, China Meet on Maritime Consultation

The Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) and the Chinese Bureau of Water Transport held a maritime consultation meeting yesterday (June 14)

The Danish Maritime Authority and the Chinese Bureau of Water Transport under the Chinese Ministry of Transport exchanged views on the two countries' cooperation in the maritime field as well as on the general challenges faced by maritime transport.

Shipping is challenged in the international shipping markets. At the same time, new technology and China's Silk Road Initiative present new opportunities for cooperation.

"It is very positive that China and Denmark meet regularly to exchange views, ideas and experiences on maritime issues”, says Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority, Mr. Andreas Nordseth, and adds ”Chinese and Danish ship owners are among the world's largest carriers at sea, and as maritime nations we share many common interests."

Other current issues on the international shipping agenda were also debated, including inter alia the regulation of shipping's CO2 emissions.

As early as in 1974, the then Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and Prime Minister Port Hartling signed the first agreement on maritime transport between Denmark and China.