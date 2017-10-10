Marine Link
Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Container King to Begin Shipping Container Business Park

October 10, 2017

Image: Box Office Warehouse Suites

 Container King of Dallas has recently signed a deal with local developer, Ron Sturgeon, to build thirty-eight innovative, eco-friendly, state-of-the-art commercial spaces made from shipping containers, Box Office Warehouse Suites, which are opening up in the Alliance commercial real estate area. 

 
Sturgeon explains the process: "We sandblast them, paint them nice and pretty, bring in a professional design firm, tastefully add paneling, floors, ceilings, windows, and carpeting, and before you know it you have industrial space perfect for small businesses, and the beauty of it all, besides being inexpensive, is its flexibility. If you need more space we simply attach another container and instantly your work space is doubled in size. Because most of the construction is already done, we can lease the finished product at a very competitive rate, saving business owners money."
 
"We see this as the future of construction," Sturgeon said. "It saves natural resources, makes use of over seven million unused containers, and provides an inexpensive alternative for small businesses which are always concerned about the bottom line. This is the ultimate in a win-win situation, and we are excited to be leading the way in the Fort Worth area."
 
Box Office Warehouse Suites is located in the heart of the Alliance business area, just north of Fort Worth, south of Alliance Airport, a stone's throw away from Interstate 35. The development will have 38-multi-use office-business suites and retail spaces, using over 100 shipping containers, with rents starting at $875. 
 
Anchor tenants already signed on are Salon & Spa Galleria, a Tarrant County-based salon chain with nine locations, and Happy Bank ATM center.
 
