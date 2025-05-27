Container Ship That Crashed Into Norweigan Garden Is Refloated

A large container ship that crashed into a garden in Norway last week, narrowly missing a house, was refloated again on Tuesday (May 27).

The 135m (443ft) Cypriot-flagged ship, the NCL Salten, crashed into the front garden of Johan Helberg last Thursday (May 22) morning, narrowly missing the house by mere metres.

The salvage operation succeeded on the first attempt. In preparation for the operation, containers had been unloaded from the ship on Monday (May 26).

Norwegian broadcaster Tv2 reported that according to local police, the crew member responsible for navigating the ship had stated that he fell asleep at the helm when the ship ran aground.

(Reuters/Production: Ilze Filks)