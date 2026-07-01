Container Ship Runs Aground Outside Iran-Approved Hormuz Route
Iran's state media said on Wednesday a foreign container ship ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz after entering shallow waters outside the shipping route designated by Iranian authorities.
State media reiterated the Revolutionary Guards' warning that vessels should transit only through the corridor south of Iran's Larak island, which Tehran says is the sole approved entry and exit route for ships passing through the strait.
(Reuters - Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)