Marine Link
Sunday, July 2, 2017

Japan's K Line, MOL, NYK Annouce Merger of Container Shipping Business

July 2, 2017

Containership MOL Commitment. Photo: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Containership MOL Commitment. Photo: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK)  announced the establishment of a holding company and an operating company, for the integration of the three companies' container shipping businesses, including terminal operation businesses outside Japan.

 
"The new company to be established has received all necessary approvals for compliance with local competition laws in regions and countries where compliance is required for the new company's establishment, and progress is being made towards completing the establishment of the new integrated container shipping business," said a press release from MOL.
 
Further details will be announced upon completion of all establishment procedures.
 
In the Republic of South Africa, the new company expects to complete the approval process for compliance with competition law before the service commencement date of April 1, 2018.
 
Overall, there is no impact on the three companies' integration plans for the new container shipping business, and the service commencement date for the new company is likewise unchanged from April 1, 2018.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News