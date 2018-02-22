Hamburg Süd Adds 8,000 New Containers

More than 8,000 brand new containers with the distinctive red exterior paint and white lettering Hamburg Süd have been delivered by the container factory of Maersk Container Industry (MCI) in the Chinese city of Dongguan.

The 40’ high cube standard Hamburg Süd containers which have been built since mid-January are coated with a special water-based, environmentally friendly paint.

The batch of new boxes is one part of a larger container order by Maersk Line and has now been delivered. The container pools of both carriers will soon be merged to provide customers globally with unparalleled equipment availability.

The joint equipment pool is expected to be in place during the second quarter of 2018. It will be the largest and most advanced container fleet in the liner shipping industry serving customers of both carriers – including a pool of more than 350,000 reefer units.

“The new red containers made by MCI are an important statement to our customers that Hamburg Süd will keep serving their logistical needs in the well-known manner – just like we always have,” said Arnt Vespermann, CEO of Hamburg Süd.

Arnt added: “If customers work with Hamburg Süd, they will talk to the same sales and customer service staff, and they will enjoy the same high level of cargo expertise and swift exception handling as before.”

“This batch of red containers is a sign of our appreciation for the strong Hamburg Süd brand and a very tangible example of how we will continue to invest in it, strengthening our separate value propositions,” said Søren Toft, Chief Operating Officer of A.P. Moller - Maersk and member of the Advisory Board of Hamburg Süd.