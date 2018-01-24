Subsea 7 Bags Offshore Norway Contracts

Subsea 7 S.A. has announced the award of a sizeable contract from Statoil for the Johan Castberg field development, located 240 km from Hammerfest in Norway. Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

The contract comprises the design, coating, fabrication and installation of a 53 km rigid flowline including 34 km of pipe-in-pipe flowline.

Project Management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations will be carried out in 2020.