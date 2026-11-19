Cool Carriers, the world’s largest operator of specialized reefer vessels, took delivery of Snow Land from Kitanihon Shipbuilding in Japan on November 12, 2026. The ice-class vessel is the world’s first specialized refrigerated cargo ship fitted with a gate rudder.

The Gate Rudder System (GRS) is a marine propulsion and steering technology that replaces a traditional single rudder behind the propeller with two symmetrical, high-lift foil rudders positioned on either side of the propeller. At sea, water flowing over the blades generates additional forward thrust, so the main engine can maintain the same speed using less fuel and cutting CO₂ emissions on long ocean passages. In port, the crew can angle each blade separately for finer control when berthing.

According to Wärtsilä, a licensee of the Gate Rudder technology, vessels equipped with it have reported fuel savings of up to 20%. For Snow Land, Kitanihon Shipbuilding reports that the ship’s overall design achieves a CO₂ intensity around 50% below the reference level for a vessel of her type and size. This figure is based on the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), calculated for operation on heavy fuel oil.

Beyond the rudder, Snow Land is built for flexible, high-capacity cargo operations. She measures 162.5 meters in length and 25 meters in breadth, with a fully laden service speed of approximately 18 knots. Her holds provide 660,738 cubic feet (18,710 cubic metres) of refrigerated cargo space. Eight cooling zones allow fresh fruit and frozen goods to travel at different temperatures on the same voyage, within a range of −25°C to +15°C. On deck, she has slots for up to 168 forty-foot refrigerated containers.

Snow Land is the third of seven vessels in Cool Carriers’ Snow-class program, following her sister ships Snow Flower and Snow Flake. The Snow-class newbuildings form part of Cool Carriers’ long-term fleet renewal strategy, strengthening its competitiveness in the specialized reefer market while improving operational efficiency and environmental performance, and setting a new direction for the industry. Four more Snow-class ships will join the fleet over the next two years.