Cool Carriers held a naming and launch ceremony for its newest vessel, Cool Eternity, recently at Shikoku Shipyard in Japan.

Cool Eternity is the latest addition to the Cool Carriers fleet. Designed to transport fresh fruit and other perishable cargo, the vessel measures 189.9 metres in length and 30.7 metres in breadth. Her five refrigerated holds provide approximately 905,000 cubic feet of cargo capacity across nine cooling zones. In addition to carrying a full cargo of palletised bananas below deck, Cool Eternity can accommodate approximately 300 loaded 40-foot refrigerated containers on deck and hatch covers.

Cool Eternity is fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system, commonly known as a scrubber. It removes sulphur oxides from the ship’s exhaust before they reach the atmosphere. Reducing these emissions helps protect air quality in ports and coastal communities and limits the ship’s contribution to acid rain.

Chris Plocienniczak, USA General Manager at Cool Carriers, performed the naming ceremony. Reflecting on the occasion, he said: “I am immensely proud to have had the honour of naming this vessel today. What a remarkable achievement for Cool Carriers!”

“We congratulate the team at Shikoku Shipyard and everyone involved in bringing Cool Eternity to launch day. We wish her and her future crews fair winds and safe seas”.

The ceremony follows the launch of Cool Emerald at the same shipyard as part of Cool Carriers' ongoing newbuilding program.

These new vessels form part of Cool Carriers' long-term fleet renewal strategy, strengthening its competitiveness in the specialised reefer market while supporting improved operational efficiency and environmental performance.

“We will continue to support our customers and partners by building ships with exceptional fuel efficiency and environmental performance,” said Chris Plocienniczak.



