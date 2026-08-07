Corn Belt Ports Co-Hosts National Waterways Conference Annual Meeting

This year's annual meeting for the National Waterways Conference will be held in Moline, Illinois, co-hosted by Corn Belt Ports. This marks the first non-coastal state to host since Memphis, Tennessee in 2019.

Attendees will be able to connect with water and waterways leaders, federal partners, and industry stakeholders for three days of policy discussion, networking, and on-the-water learning along the Upper Mississippi River system.

Moline sits in the heart of the Quad Cities, where water resources infrastructure, agriculture, freight movement, flood management, water supply, ecosystem restoration, recreation, and regional economic priorities come together in one watershed.





Dates: August 25-27, 2026

Meeting Venue: Vibrant Arena at The Mark, Moline, Ill.

HQ Hotel: Wyndham Moline on John Deere Commons (a 2-minute walk to the Vibrant Arena)

Additional details, including the agenda and registration details, can be found here.