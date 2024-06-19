Corvus Energy Gets DNV’s Blessing for Blue Whale Marine Storage System

Corvus Energy has received type approval from DNV for its Blue Whale marine energy storage system (ESS).

The DNV type-approval confirms that the large-scale ESS complies with the most stringent rules, regulations, and safety requirements in the industry, as defined by one of the leading maritime class societies.

The Blue Whale ESS is designed specifically for large vessels, like cruise ships, Ro-Pax and service operation vessels (SOV), and vessels that require a large amount of energy.

The Blue Whale design incorporates the safety features from the Corvus Orca ESS, the world`s most installed marine ESS, along with additional design benefits, such as optimized energy density and a flexible, modular design architecture, that make it better equipped to meet the energy demands of large vessels.

According to Corvus Energy, optimization for energy density enables Blue Whale to deliver more power.

This in turn can extend the vessel’s ability to achieve and maintain zero-emission operations, including during transit through emissions-restricted zones and zero-emission port stays.

The cell chemistry is LFP which also means that it is cobalt-free.

“We are very pleased that the Blue Whale ESS design has received type approval from DNV, meeting the highest safety standards in the industry.

“Developing a full family of battery energy storage systems with highly flexible architecture is a clear path towards powering a clean future for shipping. Scalable technology combined with safety and easy integration will help accelerate the transition and make clean energy available to more vessel types,” said Fredrik Witte, CEO of Corvus Energy.

As the leading manufacturer of energy storage systems for maritime applications, Corvus Energy continues to lead the industry with 1200 installations utilizing a Corvus ESS, now totaling over 1000 MWh and 10 million system operating hours.

The DNV type approval for the Blue Whale ESS includes approval of the production facility for the Corvus Blue Whale product, located in Canada outside of Vancouver.

More than fifteen Blue Whale orders, cumulatively totaling over 95 MWh, are already confirmed for delivery in 2024, 2025 and 2026, and the production facility is scaled for future capacity needs.

In addition to securing DNV type approval, Corvus Energy is pursuing type approval from ABS, RINA, BV and Lloyd’s Register for the Blue Whale ESS.