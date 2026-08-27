Corvus Energy Introduces Blue Whale NxtGen Power Energy Storage System

Corvus Energy AS, a provider of marine energy storage solutions, introduced Blue Whale NxtGen Power, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage system developed together with BYD Energy Storage.

Blue Whale NxtGen Power is the first product to come out of the strategic cooperation between Corvus Energy and BYD Energy Storage, announced in December 2025.

BYD Energy Storage supplies battery cell technology and cell stack manufacturing, while Corvus Energy delivers the overall system design and architecture including marine safety features, battery management systems, cybersecurity, digital battery passport, class approval. Final assembly and testing as well as lifetime service support, will also be provided by Corvus.

Built on the Corvus NxtGen Platform

Blue Whale NxtGen Power is built on the NxtGen product platform and architecture, with core elements like stack interface, battery module design, battery management system (BMS) and cell string assembly being shared across the Corvus NxtGen product portfolio.

This delivers technical and commercial value throughout the vessel lifecycle. Customers gain access to a proven technology platform, streamlined installation, simplified maintenance, and common spare parts across multiple products. For existing Blue Whale NxtGen customers, installation practices, service procedures and spare parts management remain largely unchanged, reducing training requirements and lowering operational complexity.

The Blue Whale NxtGen Power is designed for vessels where power demand, rather than energy capacity, defines system performance. It is ideally suited for tugs and workboats, offshore vessels using batteries for power optimization, and large ferries that require rapid charging between crossings.

Third step in the BYD Energy Storage collaboration

Corvus Energy and BYD Energy Storage, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in December 2025 and a Strategic Cooperation Agreement in May 2026, creating a framework for co-developing marine battery systems based on high-rate lithium iron phosphate technology. Blue Whale NxtGen Power is the first commercial result of that work.

Learn more at SMM in Hamburg

Corvus Energy, together with BYD Energy Storage, will present Blue Whale NxtGen Power together with Corvus` full LFP portfolio at SMM in Hamburg on Wednesday 2 September at 12:00, at the Corvus Energy stand in Hall B6, Stand 429.

The session covers our latest developments, where LFP fits in the marine market, how chemistry performs across different operating profiles, and what Corvus will bring to market next.