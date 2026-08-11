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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Corvus Energy Wins 40-MWh Battery Contract for BC Ferries

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 11, 2026

BC Ferries design rendering. Credit to BC Ferries.

BC Ferries design rendering. Credit to BC Ferries.

Corvus Energy will supply battery energy storage systems for four new hybrid-electric Summit Class ferries being built for BC Ferries, with a total initial installed capacity of 40 MWh.

Each double-ended ferry will receive a 10-MWh Corvus Dolphin NxtGen battery system. Corvus will also provide battery interfaces and control systems designed to accommodate significant additional capacity, supporting a future transition toward near-zero-emission electric operation as shore charging infrastructure becomes available.

The four vessels — Summit Arbutus, Summit Cedar, Summit Maple and Summit Spruce — will carry up to 360 vehicles and 2,100 passengers and crew each.

Designed with LMG Marin, the ferries will feature diesel-battery hybrid propulsion and compatibility with biofuel or renewable diesel.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2029 from China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group Weihai Shipyard in China, with all four expected to enter BC Ferries service by 2031.


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