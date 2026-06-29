COSCO inks MOU for Coatings for 125 Bulk Carriers

Jotun COSCO Marine Coatings signs agreement covering 125 newbuilding vessels with COSCO SHIPPING

Jotun COSCO Marine Coatings (JCMC) participated in the Global Partners Conference held by COSCO SHIPPING (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. and COSCO Shipping (Hainan) Co., Ltd. in Boao, Hainan on June 26, bringing together industry partners to exchange insights on sustainable shipping and hull performance. During the conference, JCMC signed a memorandum of cooperation with COSCO SHIPPING Bulk, covering 125 newbuilding bulk carriers.

The collaboration focuses on enhancing vessel efficiency through advanced hull performance solutions, supporting Jotun’s Clean Shipping Commitment to cut carbon emissions, protect biodiversity and preserve fuel.

Under the agreement, the fleet will be equipped with high-performance antifouling coating systems designed to reduce resistance, optimize fuel consumption and contribute to lower emissions and reduced environmental risk.

Selected vessels will further be evaluated for the application of Hull Skating Solutions (HSS), depending on operational conditions, as part of a broader effort to deliver continuous improvements in energy efficiency and environmental performance.

Song Hourong, General Manager of the Technology & Innovation Division at COSCO SHIPPING Bulk, said : “This cooperation will further enhance the environmental performance and operational efficiency of our newbuilding fleet, supporting the sustainable development of the shipping industry.”



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