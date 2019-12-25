COSCO Shipping and CNOOC Sign Pact

December 25, 2019

Image: COSCO Shipping

China’s largest offshore oil and gas producer China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Chinese state-owned shipping and logistics giant China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement.

Capt. Xu Lirong, Chairman of COSCO Shipping, Wang Dongjin, Chairman of CNOOC, Mr. Fu Gangfeng, Director of the Board and President of COSCO shipping and Xu Keqiang, Vice President of CNOOC witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Huang Xiaowen, Executive Vice President of COSCO Shipping and Ms. Wen DongFen, Chief Accountant of CNOOC inked the agreement on behalf of the two sides.

Han Jun, Assistant to the President of COSCO Shipping and Chairman of COSCO Shipping Logistics, and executives from the Operating Management Division, Executive Division (Beijing), COSCO Shipping Energy and COSCO Shipping  Specialized Carriers also attended the signing ceremony and the talks.

