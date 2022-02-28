COSCO Takes Delivery of LNG Dual-fuel VLCC

A newly delivered very large crude carrier (VLCC) is said to be the world's first capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Yuan Rui Yang was handed over on Monday at China's Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) for shipping giant COSCO.

Classed by China Classification Society (CCS), the 333-meter-long vessel will be operated by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Company. It has a molded breadth of 60 meters, and molded depth of 30.5 meters.

Using cleaner-burning LNG as its main fuel to help cut CO2 emissions, Yuan Rui Yang is equipped with a dual-fuel engine, power generators and boiler. It is designed with the C-type storage tanks, which are two 3,500-cubic-meter LNG low-temperature storage tanks with completely independent intellectual property rights obtained for the vessel.

In gas mode, the ship's endurance can reach 12,000 nautical miles, with a combined endurance for fuel and gas of 24,000 nautical miles. It makes the design energy efficiency index (EEDI) about 39.3% lower than the baseline value.

CCS has awarded class notations for the ship including Natural Gas Fuel, i-Ship(E) for ship intelligent energy efficiency, Green Ship I and NEC (III) for NOx emission control.

(Photo: China Classification Society)

