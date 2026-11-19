China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) has signed contracts worth $1.64 billion (RMB10.93 billion) for the construction of 59 offshore support vessels (OSVs), with deliveries scheduled between 2028 and 2030.

The contracts, signed on November 14, cover 46 LNG-powered platform supply vessels (PSVs) and 13 high-horsepower, conventionally powered anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels across six types.

The construction work has been awarded to a consortium led by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding, alongside Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Fujian Funing Shipbuilding Heavy Industry, according to the company's stock exchange announcement dated November 16.

The vessels will primarily operate in China's coastal waters, supporting offshore oil and gas exploration and development, mobile offshore facilities and marine engineering structures.

The agreements were signed by China Oilfield Services' Tianjin, Zhanjiang, Shenzhen and Shanghai branches, together with its indirect wholly owned subsidiary COSL Hainan Technical Services.

Individual construction contracts will specify the allocation of work and the shipyards responsible for building each vessel. Construction has not yet commenced, and the contracts are subject to completion of the respective approval and confirmation procedures of the shipowners and builders before taking effect.

The three shipbuilders are subsidiaries of Fujian Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Group, with Southeast Shipbuilding responsible for coordinating and managing the construction programme.

China Oilfield Services said the investment was intended to strengthen its offshore service capabilities and expand its capacity to support growing activity in offshore oil and gas and new energy projects.