Bulgaria safely evacuated the crew of a cargo ship carrying 3,000 metric tons of wheat that capsized in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, its transport ministry said on Monday.

Bulgaria received a distress signal early on Monday, indicating the Somali-flagged ship that was sailing from Romania to Egypt was sinking about 40 nautical miles off Cape Kaliakra, the ministry said in a statement.

A helicopter picked up the 12 crew members on board and they are in good condition, the ministry said.

The cause of the incident was not clear.

It follows deadly drone attacks against ships off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks that analysts have linked to Russia's war with Ukraine.

(Reuters)