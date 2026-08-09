Crew Rescued After Vehicle Carrier Fire Off Costa Rica

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated the rescue of 22 crew members from the Marshall Islands-flagged vehicle carrier Min Jiang Kou after the ship experienced a fire approximately 630 miles south of Costa Rica on Thursday.

At 1:09 p.m., Coast Guard Southwest District watchstanders received an Inmarsat distress alert indicating an engine room fire onboard.

Watchstanders established contact with the ship’s manager, who reported the crew activated the vessel’s carbon dioxide fire suppression system, which initially contained the fire.

Using the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System (AMVER), Coast Guard watchstanders reached out to nearby vessels, alerting them to the situation and requesting assistance.

At 11:33 p.m., the ship’s crew reported increased smoke aboard the vessel. The captain ordered the crew to abandon ship using the vessel’s lifeboats, while he remained aboard.

Two good Samaritan ships, motor vessel Jin Hai Ping and motor tanker Degu, diverted to assist. Jin Hai Ping recovered all 22 mariners from the lifeboats, while Degu remained on scene to assist. At 12:21 p.m., Friday, all 22 mariners were reported safely aboard the Jin Hai Ping, which will transport them to Akita, Japan.

“The willingness of fellow mariners to answer a distress call reminds us of the extraordinary commitment the maritime community shares to protecting life at sea,” said Capt. Jessica Davila, Southwest District chief of incident management. “This rescue highlights the strength of international partnerships, and the vital role coordination plays in ensuring mariners in distress receive timely assistance.”

There are currently no reported environmental impacts, and the ship is coordinating with Resolve Marine for further repairs.



