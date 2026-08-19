Crowley Adds Container Service Connecting Port Houston and Central America

Crowley, a provider of logistics, marine and energy solutions, announced a new weekly container service connecting Port Houston to Santo Tomás de Castilla, Guatemala, and Puerto Cortés, Honduras, two of Central America’s largest and fastest-growing trade gateways.

The Gulf-Central America Express Service makes its first Houston call on Sept. 10 with Thursday departures. Crowley’s vessels will carry dry and refrigerated containers that safely transport a range of fresh produce, apparel, industrial products and consumer goods from sea to land. The range of sizes includes 53-foot containers that maximize intermodal efficiency in the markets.

Central American exports to the United States grew 15.7% in year-over-year shipments in early 2026, driven largely by demand for fresh produce, according to the Inter-American Development Bank.

Port Houston is home to one of the nation’s top five and fastest-growing container ports, commanding approximately 75% of U.S. Gulf container volume. The port's scale and inland connectivity give Central American exporters direct access to Texas, Midwest and West Coast markets, strengthening supply chain reliability for U.S. retailers.

Beyond providing another option for shippers, the service will connect Houston more directly to the food, products and commercial activity moving between Central America and the United States.