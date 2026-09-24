Crowley Appoints Brea Schmidt as CFO

U.S.-based provider of logistics, marine and energy solutions Crowley has appointed Brea Schmidt as chief financial officer, putting her in charge of financial strategy and capital allocation across the company's logistics, shipping, government and energy businesses.

Schmidt, who joined Crowley in 2025 as vice president of finance, will oversee fiscal planning, capital allocation and governance, including financial oversight of investments in vessels, terminals and technology. She will report to Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley.

“Brea brings experience built in capital-intensive businesses, and she is a strong, collaborative leader focused on high performance, strategic planning and analysis and delivering value and return on investment. She brings the discipline and judgment we want guiding how we put capital to work for our customers,” Crowley said.

Before joining Crowley, Schmidt served as chief financial officer of Alaska Communications. At Crowley, she previously led financial planning and analysis across the company.

Schmidt is based in Jacksonville and holds a degree in business administration from Washburn University. She is a chartered financial analyst and previously held a certified public accountant license.