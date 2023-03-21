Crowley ATB Equipped with Markey Mooring Winches

Markey Machine said it recently won an order for a set of split mooring winches and an anchor windlass to be installed on board one of Crowley’s ATB barges Oliver Leavitt. The winches replaced a set of electric mooring winches.

The ATB, including tug Aveogan, was constructed at the Bollinger Marine Fabricators facility in Amelia, La., and delivered to Crowley in 2020. Crowley operates the ATB under a long-term charter for Alaska-based Petro Star Inc.

The decision in Markey’s favor was “operations-based: tied to historic performance,” Crowley reported. “Markey has a proven history of high-quality deck machinery,” one of the engineers involved noted.

The working drum of the DYSWM-20-34 develops 18.7 tons of line pull bare-drum at 38 feet/min. retrieval speed; at stall, bare-drum line pull reaches 20.9 tons. Brake-holding satisfies 150% of the ABS Requirement of 20.8 tons of minimum band-brake capacity; overall brake-holding capacity is 80.3 tons.

Special features include an ABS-certified anchor windlass, which required submissions necessary to meet requirements for explosion-proof and intrinsically-safe controls for the winch and HPU. Also noteworthy for the winch are stainless steel clutch keys, brake drums and pins; and bronze bushings.

“While many people know us best for electric winches, we have of course always offered hydraulic, diesel and even pneumatic powering for our winches,” said Scott Kreis, Vice President of Sales and Engineering at Markey. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at Crowley and Catalyst Marine Engineering in Seward, Alaska on this project.”