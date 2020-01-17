Crowley Awarded $21m Government Deal

Crowley Government Services, Jacksonville, Florida, wasawarded a $20,771,542 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements extension by invoking Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.217-8 “option to extend services” to continue the operation and maintenance of five Tactical Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance (T-AGOS) vessels; and two missile range instrumentation ships (T-AGM). This option includes a 365-day base period of performance, four one-year option periods, and a Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.217-8 “option to extend services” option period for up to six months, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $375,202,948. Work will be performed at sea worldwide and is expected to be completed by July 21, 2020. Fiscal 2020 Navy operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,771,542 will be awarded at time of award and will expire at the end of fiscal year. This contract extension was not competitively procured. The contract was prepared under the provisions of 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c)(1), as implemented by FAR 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements).

The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62387-15-C-2505).