Crowley Expands Career Opportunities for Students in Puerto Rico

Crowley and Junior Achievement Americas (JAA) are expanding career opportunities for students in Puerto Rico, helping connect young people with careers in maritime transportation, logistics and supply chain management vital to the island's economy.

The collaboration pairs Crowley's industry expertise with JAA's readiness programs, helping students explore career paths, develop workplace skills and understand how trade and global supply chains support communities and economic growth.

As part of this initiative, Crowley and Junior Achievement Americas have also established a partnership with the Puerto Rico Department of Education to implement JAA’s workforce-readiness programs in public high schools that offer career and technical education programs. The curriculum will be introduced in schools on the island and is expected to reach more than 350 students ages 15 to 19, providing students the tools and experiences to strengthen their workplace skills, explore career opportunities and prepare for a successful transition into the workforce. Through activities focused on self-awareness, networking, interview preparation and industry engagement, including mentoring and workplace experiences, students will gain exposure to maritime and transportation careers while exploring opportunities aligned with Puerto Rico’s labor market. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to learning experiences that connect education with meaningful career pathways and the workforce needs of Puerto Rico.

Maritime transportation serves as a lifeline for Puerto Rico's commerce and daily life. The Puerto Rico Ports Authority estimates that the island receives approximately 80% of its imports through its ports, underscoring the importance of maritime transportation, logistics and supply chain careers to the island's economy and resilience.

In addition to providing a $40,000 sponsorship to support curriculum implementation, Crowley employees will participate in career panels, port tours and job-shadowing activities. These experiences are expected to engage approximately 50 to 100 students annually and provide firsthand insight into careers that support Puerto Rico's supply chain and transportation networks.

Since 2022, Crowley has partnered with Junior Achievement to support career readiness and financial literacy programs in the United States mainland and Central America. To date, the partnership has delivered 418 experiential learning experiences and 174 classroom programs, drawn more than 100 industry volunteers, and reached approximately 9,000 students across nearly 60,000 instructional hours. In recognition of this impact, Crowley was named Junior Achievement of Northeast Florida's Company of the Year in 2025.